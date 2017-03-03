  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 6 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Two Saudis convicted for role in 2011 Haneen demonstrations

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday sentenced two Saudis following their convictions in the involvement in demonstrations and dissemination of takfiri ideology.
One defendant was found guilty of participating in demonstrations at a mosque in Riyadh and instigating fitna and chaos during Friday prayers when he interrupted the preacher’s sermon.
He was sentenced to three years in jail, starting with the date of his arrest, and a four-year travel ban that starts after his release.
The other defendant was found guilty of responding to extremists’ calls to instigate chaos and participate in demonstrations.
He was also charged and found guilty of storing on his mobile phone material aimed at disturbing public order, and in possession of a bullhorn to use during demonstrations.
He was sentenced to four years in jail, starting with the date of his arrest, including six months for violating the anti-cyber crime regulations. His cell phone was seized and a four-year travel ban will take effect following his release.
A third defendant was acquitted due to insufficient evidence regarding the charges brought against him.
The cases date to March 2011 when the defendants attempted to instigate chaos and fitna in the country by calling for demonstrations now popularly known then as the “Haneen Revolution.”

Tags: Saudi Arabia terrorism

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman urges for unity to confront challenges of terrorism

JAKARTA: King Salman in a speech here on Thursday urged unity against terrorism and threats to...

Philippine Embassy thanks Riyadh governor for helping resolve OFW cases

RIYADH: Consul General Iric Cruz Arribas of the Philippine Embassy expressed his thanks to...

Saudi Arabia's King Salman urges for unity to confront challenges of terrorism
Philippine Embassy thanks Riyadh governor for helping resolve OFW cases
Foreign remittances from Saudi Arabia decline by almost 7% in January
Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue plans to turn training programs digital
BAE Systems to support outstanding Taif University graduation projects
Irish-Saudi trade focuses on beef exports to KSA
Latest News
Upstaging jihad in Tunisia’s impoverished mountains
Hindu ritual forces Nepali women into monthly exile
Football: Record pay as Chinese league hits Britain
3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge, pledge to al-Qaida
Syrian regime retakes town of Palmyra
Saudi Arabia's King Salman urges for unity to confront challenges of terrorism
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News