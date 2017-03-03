Two Saudis convicted for role in 2011 Haneen demonstrations

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday sentenced two Saudis following their convictions in the involvement in demonstrations and dissemination of takfiri ideology.

One defendant was found guilty of participating in demonstrations at a mosque in Riyadh and instigating fitna and chaos during Friday prayers when he interrupted the preacher’s sermon.

He was sentenced to three years in jail, starting with the date of his arrest, and a four-year travel ban that starts after his release.

The other defendant was found guilty of responding to extremists’ calls to instigate chaos and participate in demonstrations.

He was also charged and found guilty of storing on his mobile phone material aimed at disturbing public order, and in possession of a bullhorn to use during demonstrations.

He was sentenced to four years in jail, starting with the date of his arrest, including six months for violating the anti-cyber crime regulations. His cell phone was seized and a four-year travel ban will take effect following his release.

A third defendant was acquitted due to insufficient evidence regarding the charges brought against him.

The cases date to March 2011 when the defendants attempted to instigate chaos and fitna in the country by calling for demonstrations now popularly known then as the “Haneen Revolution.”