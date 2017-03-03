BAE Systems to support outstanding Taif University graduation projects

JEDDAH: Taif University and the Saudi company BAE Systems signed a five-year cooperation agreement to financially support special graduation projects and offer students scientific lectures.

Turkey Al-Thubaity, university vice president for planning, development and community service, expressed the university’s appreciation for the scientific and financial support provided by BAE Systems to the university students. He highlighted the unique partnership with the company.

He noted the importance of this specific agreement between the company and the university, which helps develop the skills of students and motivates them.

He urged students to produce outstanding graduation projects in order to win the awards provided by the company. He said the support will help create a “remarkable competitive environment.”

Musleh Al-Harthy, engineering faculty dean, said the agreement entails cooperation in various fields. The company’s financial support is given as an award for special graduation projects during specific semesters. The program also enables students to attend scientific lectures on a quarterly basis to allow students to benefit from the company’s scientific and practical expertise.

He said that under the agreement BAE Systems will grant the university SR240,000 for one university year, SR200,000 of which was used as financial rewards for remarkable projects in both semesters, and SR40,000 for scientific lectures.

He said the company will announce the winning projects at the beginning of the semester to give an incentive to students to produce their projects. The winners are announced through different media outlets.

Al-Harthy said that the university will assess the winning projects, but will also allow the company to have its input based on specific standards set by the university.