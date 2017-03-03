Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue plans to turn training programs digital

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) plans to turn training portfolios — undertaken by the Dialogue Academy for Training — digital through the production of programs, products and electronic educational curricula in Arabic and English.

The program will be performed according to international standards and in collaboration with the E Learning and Training Co., also known as Semanoor, in a strategy partnership that will build the Dialogue Academy for e-training.

The e-training project will be a leading center and can be accessed in all regions of the Kingdom. It will allow participants to benefit from the training programs implemented by the Dialogue Academy for training.

The project will contribute to broadening the base of beneficiaries of the center’s programs through e-learning and the development of training portfolios on a regular basis. It will keep pace with the current phase, which is fast moving toward reliance on technology..

KACND, through the e-training project, plans to spread the benefits of training programs and enable new segments that could not have contact with the academy due to personal or work circumstances.

The aim of the training programs is to disseminate the culture of dialogue and the concepts of moderation, tolerance and acceptance of others.

It also aims to raise awareness of the dialogue in the Islamic culture, and to correct misconceptions about the culture of dialogue. In addition, it will bring the training culture to the Kingdom’s cities and provinces in order to develop scientific programs and materials.

Most training programs at the Dialogue Academy for Training are accredited by international organizations, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Organization of the Scout Movement.