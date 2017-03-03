Byron scores in dying seconds to spoil Subban’s return

Paul Byron (41) of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck past Matt Irwin (52) of the Nashville Predators and ended up scoring the game-winning goal on goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) of the Nashville Predators late in the third period during the NHL match at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday night. (AFP)

MONTREAL: Paul Byron scored with just eight seconds left to lift Montreal to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, spoiling the return of former Canadien P.K. Subban to the Bell Center.

The crowd of 21,000 cheered and chanted “P.K.! P.K.!” as the Nashville Predators let Subban take a solo spin around the ice during the warm-ups Thursday night.

It was Subban’s first game against his former NHL team and his first head-to-head matchup against Shea Weber, the player he was dealt for in the off-season’s biggest trade.

Just before the opening faceoff, the Canadiens honored an emotional Subban with a video featuring highlights from his six years in a Montreal jersey.

“You talk to guys and their careers are over and that is what they miss. They miss coming to the rink and there is always a buzz in Montreal,” Subban said.

Subban played 24 minutes and had one assist, five blocked shots and five hits, while Weber played 22 minutes and had no points but was a plus one and had three blocked shots.

Weber plays a tougher more physical defensive style than the smooth skating, puck carrying Subban.

The early returns have the Canadiens winning the trade as the 31-year-old Weber has 37 points in 64 games. Subban has 30 points in 47 games but missed some time in December with an injury.

Weber’s Canadiens also have a better record as they are in first place with 80 points while the Predators are third in their division with 73.

It is not surprising Weber has had such a big impact in his first year with the Habs as he was one the top two defensemen on Canada’s gold medal team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Subban was also on the team but hardly played in the tournament.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, while Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators.

Carey Price made 24 saves for the Canadiens, who won their fourth straight.



Kings’ Miller retiring after 44 years



Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the team.

The 78-year-old Miller plans to call the Kings’ last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday during a news conference at Staples Center.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a long career in my chosen profession,” Miller said. “This is not the way I wanted it to work out. I really wanted to finish all the games this season.”