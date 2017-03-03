  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • British PM May says preserving union a prime goal

World

British PM May says preserving union a prime goal

Associated Press |
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, addresses the Conservative Party's Scottish conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May has told her Conservative Party's Scottish conference that preserving the unity of the United Kingdom is a key objective of her government.
She warned in Glasgow Friday that the Scottish National Party's focus on gaining independence for Scotland had become an obsession.
The prime minister told her supporters that the SNP led by Nicola Sturgeon suffers from "tunnel-vision nationalism which focuses only on independence at any cost".
Sturgeon has indicated she may push for a second referendum on Scottish independence because of Scottish opposition to Britain leaving the European Union. She says the May government has not listened to compromise proposals to maintain EU ties.
May said there is "no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom."
Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum.

Tags: UK May EU Scotland Britain

Comments

MORE FROM World

Media outlets give different shapes to Sessions story

NEW YORK: Reports about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ two meetings with Russia’s US ambassador...

Russia’s top diplomat in US in eye of political storm

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration’s back-to-back controversies over its Russian ties now have at...

Media outlets give different shapes to Sessions story
Russia’s top diplomat in US in eye of political storm
Moscow, NATO in first high-level military talks since freeze
Bangladesh arrests militant who urged killing of foreigners
Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in NE Nigeria
UN concerned at ‘serious’ abuses, torture in Sri Lanka
Latest News
Secretive artist Banksy opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem
Iraqi Kurds, PKK fight proxy battle in north Iraq
UAE hosts drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
Media outlets give different shapes to Sessions story
Russia’s top diplomat in US in eye of political storm
Moscow, NATO in first high-level military talks since freeze
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News