Indonesia visit adds new dimension to bilateral ties

RIYADH: The landmark visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has ushered in a new era of relations between the two countries, officials and commentators said.

Mohamed Al-Khunaizi, a senior member of the Shoura Council, told Arab News: “King Salman started the Asian tour after realizing that everything is stable inside Saudi Arabia, he made so many positive changes in the country.”

“Now he wants to (develop even stronger relations) with the Islamic countries especially Indonesia, which is a big Islamic power... we have so many things in common between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.”

“Indonesia is supporting the war in ... Yemen and supported Saudi Arabia all the time,” Al-Khunaizi added. “So the king went to Indonesia to establish relations and make more agreements for enhancing economic ties and bolstering bilateral relation.”

He pointed out that there is a huge number of Indonesians working in Saudi Arabia.

Majed Abdullah Al-Hedayan, a legal consultant and investment law expert said the royal visit reflects a “new dimension, which is strategically important in the foreign policy of the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia has opened new pages of cooperation with Asian countries, as reflected in the current visit to the Republic of Indonesia, he added.

Al-Hedayan said that the countries on the Saudi delegation’s tour of Asia — such as China, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia — are strong economic powers and will be helpful in the aims of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Asian tour will make the way for further strengthening of relations with these states, he added.

Jenur Muchlis, an official in the Jakarta city government, told Arab News that the royal tour marks “a historic visit” to two major Islamic countries.

“Of course the arrival of King Salman to Jakarta and private tour to Bali had a positive impact on world tourism and investment,” he added.