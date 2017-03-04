King Salman receives Indonesian president, religious leaders

JAKARTA: King Salman received President Joko Widodo in the Indonesian capital on Friday. The king also met with top Islamic and religious leaders in Indonesia.

King Salman expressed his happiness with the meeting, saying Indonesia enjoys political stability, economic growth, and a spirit of tolerance and forgiveness among its people.

He stressed the importance of building dialogue and communication between religions and cultures to enhance tolerance, adding that since religion aims to protect and elevate human rights, extremists from all religions must be confronted.

He said the Kingdom promotes dialogue between religions and cultures, and has contributed to the development of a center for religious and cultural dialogue in Vienna.

Widodo spoke of the importance of tolerance and moderation between followers of different religions.

He expressed his pride, and that of Indonesians from all religions, with King Salman’s visit, which the president said will contribute to strengthening cooperation for the good of both friendly countries and their brotherly peoples.

Indonesian religious figures also expressed their happiness with the historic visit, and thanked King Salman for the opportunity to meet him.

They promised more such meetings to spread the culture of moderation and tolerance, and to fight terrorism and extremism in order to ensure international peace and security.