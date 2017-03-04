  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens

World

Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens

Agence France Presse |
A North Korean flag waves at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday. Malaysia expelled North Korea's ambassador as an offshoot of the assassination of the half-brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-Un in Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)

Related Articles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said Saturday it would expel the North Korean ambassador in a deepening diplomatic row over the assassination of the half-brother of Pyongyang’s leader at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
“The ambassador has been declared persona non grata,” Malaysia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it had demanded but not received an apology over Pyongyang’s attack on its investigation of the case.
“The expulsion of the DPRK (North Korea) Ambassador is... an indication of the government’s concern that Malaysia may have been used for illegal activities,” the statement added.
Kim Jong-Nam, 45, was poisoned last month with VX, a nerve agent so deadly that it is classed as a weapon of mass destruction.
The dramatic killing at Kuala Lumpur airport prompted an international probe and lurid stories of North Korea’s Cold War-style tradecraft.
South Korea has blamed the North for the murder, citing what they say was a standing order from leader Kim Jong-Un to kill his exiled half-brother who may have been seen as a potential rival.
North Korea, which has not acknowledged the dead man’s identity, has vehemently protested the investigation, saying Malaysia is in cahoots with its enemies.
In response, Malaysia has canceled a rare visa-free travel deal with North Korea — a key conduit to the outside world — and recalled its envoy to Pyongyang, putting the skids under once cozy ties.

Tags: North Korea Malaysia King Jong-Nam assassination Kim Jong-Un

Comments

MORE FROM World

Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said Saturday it would expel the North Korean ambassador in a deepening...

Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of “tapping...

Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign
Britain’s Johnson to visit Russia for talks
India child protection officers held in trafficking probe
Families aim to raise $15 million to search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
US agents in aggressive sweep for unauthorized migrants
Latest News
Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign
China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
Britain’s Johnson to visit Russia for talks
Egypt police kill four suspected militants in shootout
India child protection officers held in trafficking probe
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News