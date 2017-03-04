UK cinema-goers asked to become real-life 007s

LONDON: British film icon James Bond has entertained audiences for over five decades, but now the country’s foreign intelligence agency is asking cinema-goers to become spies themselves.

MI6 on Friday unveiled a 58-second advertisement — entitled “But She Can” — that will be shown in cinemas from Monday as part of a recruitment drive to attract budding spies from diverse backgrounds.

“I want everyone to know that, regardless of background, if you have the skills we need and share our values, there is a future for you in MI6,” said agency chief Alex Younger as he unveiled the advertisement..

“I want people to see our advert and know there is a place for them in our team.”

Younger has previously blamed Bond for creating a stereotyped image of a British spy, and is keen to employ more female agents.

He said the fictional spy gave a “misleading portrayal” of MI6, and that Bond would “have to change his ways” to survive in the modern agency.

MI6 is advertising in cinemas for new spies. Here is its first ad… pic.twitter.com/5xzHvlzxRF — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) March 3, 2017