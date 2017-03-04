  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet

Fashion

Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet

AFP |
Models present creations by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
Models present creations by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
Models present creations by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
Models present creations by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Sirloin during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
Mao Usami (L) and Alve Lagercrantz, the designer duo behind Sirloin, pose prior their women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
Mao Usami (L) and Alve Lagercrantz, the designer duo behind Sirloin, pose prior their women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Madeleine’s historical public toilets in Paris on March 3, 2017. (AFP)
10 photos

Related Articles

PARIS: Paris fashion week shows tend to be held at the city’s most opulent addresses, grand chandeliered salons dripping with marble and gilt.
But new brand Sirloin gave tradition the bum’s rush by presenting its debut collection this weekend in one of the French capital’s most well appointed toilets.
Designers Mao Usami and Alve Lagercrantz said their odd choice of venue was meant to play tribute to “a place that allows the trivial, silly yet brilliant questions and ideas in life flow free.”
They said it was time to bring the smallest room out of the closet as models opened the mahogany cubicle doors of the historic Madeleine conveniences to reveal their autumn winter collection.
Usami, who has worked for Louis Vuitton and Dries Van Noten, told AFP that toilets were the world’s great refuges.
They are the place where you go to hide “when you are pretending you are working, but you are just escaping and having a break,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to accept their own twisted thoughts and strangest habits. The worse, the better!“
The award-winning Shanghai-based pair, who are Japanese and Swedish, said they built their collection from the underwear out, “merging lingerie with ready-to-wear” suits and streetwear.
Invitations to the show came with a vanity pack of folded toilet paper.
The designers insisted, however, that the venue was not a stunt, claiming the collection “focuses on the intellectual questions that every Sirloin girl would ask herself during their brief moments in the toilet.”

Tags: fashion Paris Sirloin Louis Vuitton designer winter autumn

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet

PARIS: Paris fashion week shows tend to be held at the city’s most opulent addresses, grand...

Modest fashion hits the catwalk during London show

Looking at the throngs of well-dressed women who flocked to the London Modest Fashion Week there...

Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
Modest fashion hits the catwalk during London show
Fake fashion fuels vast illicit profits, sea of human misery
All eyes on Hadid sisters at Milan Fashion Week
Bibi van der Velden: Jewelry with sparkle and a smile
Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper-newspaper
Latest News
Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
UK cinema-goers asked to become real-life 007s
Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign
China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
Britain’s Johnson to visit Russia for talks
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News