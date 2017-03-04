  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Thousands protest in Niger as pressure on gov’t mounts

World

Thousands protest in Niger as pressure on gov’t mounts

AFP |
Members of the Niger Front for the restoration of Democracy and the defense of the Republic, hold a placard reading “Rebirth, corruption, injustice, looting” as they take part in a march, in Niamey, on March 4, 2017, to protest against the regime of Niger’s President. (AFP)

Related Articles

NIAMEY: Thousands of people marched in Niger’s capital of Niamey on Saturday against the government of President Mahamadou Issoufou, calling for improved living conditions and the release of “political prisoners.”
The west African country has been buffeted by falling prices for both oil and uranium, two of its main exports, as it struggles against jihadist attacks.
Protesters flooded the streets of Niamey chanting anti-regime slogans before holding a meeting in front of parliament, where they shouted “Life is too hard” and “Leave, that’s enough.”
The march was called by an alliance of 11 opposition groups.
“This mobilization is additional proof that we have had enough,” said Soumana Sanda, a former health minister who is now an MP for the Nigerien Democratic Movement (MODEN).
“Instead of taking care of our citizens’ problems, they’re more interested in taking care of their own affairs,” he said.
MODEN is the party of Hama Amadou, who lost a run-off election against Issoufou last March.
That vote that was boycotted by the opposition after Amadou was jailed on charges of baby trafficking, which he claims are politically motivated.
The demonstrators also called for the release of “political prisoners,” referring to several senior government figures arrested by the regime, some in connection with a failed coup in December 2015, others accused of embezzling public funds.
They also condemned the French, German and US military bases in the country, calling them a “liquidation of the country’s sovereignty.”
Niger’s government says the bases are necessary for combatting the jihadist threat, in particular in Mali and Libya.
UN Security Council envoys are currently on a mission to the Lake Chad region, including a visit to Niamey, to focus global attention on the humanitarian emergency triggered by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Tags: Niger protest Boko Haram prisoners

Comments

MORE FROM World

Thousands protest in Niger as pressure on gov’t mounts

NIAMEY: Thousands of people marched in Niger’s capital of Niamey on Saturday against the...

Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said Saturday it would expel the North Korean ambassador in a deepening...

Thousands protest in Niger as pressure on gov’t mounts
Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign
Britain’s Johnson to visit Russia for talks
India child protection officers held in trafficking probe
Families aim to raise $15 million to search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
Latest News
Thousands protest in Niger as pressure on gov’t mounts
Egyptian composer Omar Khairat dazzles hundreds of music lovers in KSA
Stadium heavily guarded as Pakistan hosts cricket final
Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
UK cinema-goers asked to become real-life 007s
Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News