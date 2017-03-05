Philippines Embassy lauds cleanup drive in Alkhobar

The Filipino expatriates participated in a cleanup campaign along the corniche in Alkhobar on Friday.

RIYADH: Filipino Consul General Iric Cruz Arribas has commended four organizations of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Eastern Province for conducting a cleanup drive along the corniche in Alkhobar on Friday.

Some 100 OFWs participated in the campaign, which was held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The diplomat said the four groups worked without fanfare. They wanted to show gratitude to the Kingdom, which has been a good host to them, he said.

The groups collected 100 plastic bags of garbage, and disposed it with the help of Alkhobar municipality, which provided two trucks.

The groups included the umbrella group All Filipino Community and Sports Commission (AFCSCOM) headed by Lamberto Pablo, Bantay at Kasangga ng OFW (Guard and Ally of OFW) under Albert Guanzon, the Filipino Association of Beauticians led by Hanna Musaed and the New Start Health Organization under RV Gem Fideles.

Toto Gonzales, adviser and former president of AFCSCOM, which comprises 70 organizations, said what the groups did was small compared to what the Kingdom has given them.

The groups expressed their appreciation to Issam Al-Mulla, manager of Alkhobar municipality, for permission to conduct the cleanup drive.

Other OFW groups are conducting their own projects. In the Saudi capital, the Alpha Phi Omega Riyadh Alumni Association (APORAA) conducted a blood donation drive at King Fahd Medical City, with Saudi nationals as beneficiaries.