Last updated: 13 sec ago

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia’s Watan 87 ‘a vital military drill to eliminate terror cells’

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Watan 87 ‘a vital military drill to eliminate terror cells’

Arab News |
A security man during the joint military training exercise Watan 87. (SPA)

MADINAH: Maj. Gen. Saad bin Hassan Al-Jabari, commander of security forces’ installations, said that the joint tactical training exercise Watan 87 has received support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif.
He said the joint exercise is important in highlighting the security aspects of the different sectors of the Ministry of Interior and foster a spirit of teamwork. It also highlights the latest potentials, mechanisms and human resources professionally trained to the highest levels on certain roles. This allows security personnel to achieve their goals and deter terrorists from attempting to harm Saudi Arabia, its resources and potential.
Al-Jabari said the drill is based on important foundations that aim to eliminate the terror cells by preemptively hitting them, as well as enhancing the sense of security and shared coordination among all sectors.
Col. Omar Odwan, deputy commander of the joint exercise Watan 87, said that the exercise is a clear message to those who seek to harm the security of the homeland.
He stressed security has been crucial for the evolution of societies to maintain the safety of citizens and counter terrorism. He pointed out the complexities faced by the neighboring countries such as wars, security conditions and disorders.
He highlighted the keenness of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, minister of interior, on developing security and promoting common security work among different security sectors to raise their efficiency to the highest levels and meet the various challenges.

