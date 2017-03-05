Saudi students organize 2nd forum on Vision 2030 in UK

RIYADH: Saudi scholarship students in the UK on Friday organized their second forum on Vision 2030 at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, the SPA reported.

The event, sponsored by Ambassador Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz and supervised by the Saudi Cultural Mission in London, aimed to shed light on key features of Vision 2030. The event was opened by the acting cultural attaché, Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Naim.

Heriot-Watt University officials and guests saw an exhibition accompanying the forum, which contained artwork depicting national, technical and cultural features of Saudi students in the UK.

The assistant attaché for cultural and social affairs, Nasir bin Abdullah bin Ghali, addressed the event and praised the forum, which he said is an important part of the Cultural Mission’s programs aimed at linking scholarship students with Vision 2030.

He said Vision 2030 aims to create a strong national identity depending on Saudi youths, including scholarship students, who are providing hope and ambition through these forums in various British cities.

British officials representing Scottish universities appreciated the excellence and good interactions of Saudi students in British universities.

A documentary on the features, programs and objectives of Vision 2030 was presented. The documentary also showcased the achievements of Saudi students in scientific research, which has earned them reputable global awards.

A panel discussion contained successful Saudi examples in scientific research and entrepreneurship. Some speakers dealt with the objectives and features of Vision 2030.

Before Edinburgh, the first forum was at Birmingham University last February, while the third is scheduled for March in London.