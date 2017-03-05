Prince Faisal, Makkah Forum praised for creative initiative

JEDDAH: The Makkah Cultural Forum, launched by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, gathered at least 61 cultural and humanitarian groups from the public and private sectors under a united vision in the Makkah region.

Praising the participants in the forum for their activities and initiatives, Prince Khaled said that such endeavors must continue.

Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and Grand Mosque imam, praised the initiative, held under the slogan “How to be a Role Model,” that was launched by the Makkah governor.

Al-Sudais stressed the need to transform the project into a strong, practical basis for other community projects with the goal to raise people as good Muslims and project to the world a good image of Saudi citizens.

Sheikh Ali Al-Abdali, director of Islamic Affairs in the Makkah region, said, “No two people can differ in their opinion that the Makkah Forum and its works are noble activities, present creative thoughts that could contribute to the development of human beings and make them lead an exemplary life.”

He said the forum has a uniting theme for the activities of participants who came for the first time in the region and its goals and vision can shape the community’s cultural, human, social and religious life.

Al-Abdali also said the forum enforces values and virtuous morals and brings efforts together under one umbrella of activities in the Makkah region under the supervision of its governor.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Hariri, general secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Makkah branch, said the results of the Makkah Forum will show in the cultural, social and humanitarian fields.

Abdullah Al-Sulami, head of the Jeddah Cultural Club, said, “the Makkah Forum was able, for the first time in the history of the region, to unite cultural, social, administrative and scientific efforts under a united vision whose objective is nurturing the human being.

“We thank the Makkah governor for this pioneering initiative,” he said. “Our ambition at the club is to secure appropriate attendance at the forum and bring distinctive contributions from our intellectuals and literary writers.

Saad bin Mohammad Mareq, adviser to the Makkah governor, said: “This project is still in its initial stages; the successes it has achieved so far should not stop us from continuing to come up with plans and modernize them, with participation from all the public and private sectors and individuals, to achieve the right goal set by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, which is to raise creative human beings.

“The fact that public and private sectors and individuals joined efforts helped produce early positive results. What is beautiful about this is that the parties’ initiatives and quality of work showed creativity,” Mareq added.

The forum continues until the end of May.