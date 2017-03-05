  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 32 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Over 45,000 displaced by west Mosul fighting: IOM

AFP |
An Iraqi soldier distribute cigarettes, which were banned by Daesh militants, to displaced men who fled their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and militants as they wait for a security check at an Iraqi Army base, west of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 26. 2017. (AP)

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: The battle to retake west Mosul from the Daesh group has pushed more than 45,000 people to flee, the International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.
Iraqi forces launched a major push to recapture west Mosul from Daesh on February 19, retaking the airport and then pushing up into the city from the south.
The IOM figures indicate the number of people who came from west Mosul to sites for the displaced from February 25, when the arrivals began, through Sunday.
More than 17,000 people arrived from west Mosul on February 28 alone, while over 13,000 came on March 3, according to the IOM.
Daesh overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes and other support have since regained most of the territory they lost.
Iraqi forces launched the operation to recapture Mosul on October 17, retaking its eastern side in January before setting their sights on the smaller but more densely-populated west.
While the feared exodus of a million or more people from Mosul has yet to materialize, the IOM says that more than 200,000 are currently displaced as a result of the operation, while more fled but later returned to their homes.

Tags: Iraq Mosul Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UN says 66,000 displaced in 5 months of north Syria fighting

BEIRUT: A UN humanitarian agency says some 66,000 people have been displaced in five months of...

Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libyan armed forces based in the east launched more airstrikes Saturday against...

UN says 66,000 displaced in 5 months of north Syria fighting
Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site
Wave of Daesh car bombs targets Iraqi troops in west Mosul
Over 45,000 displaced by west Mosul fighting: IOM
Syrian pilot rescued in Turkey after plane crashes
Strikes kill 11 civilians in Syria as tens of thousands flee clashes with Daesh
Latest News
Business council targets Saudi-Malaysian trade worth SR50 billion
Britain will ‘fight back’ if no EU deal
Crackdown on fake sports products in Saudi Arabia
UN says 66,000 displaced in 5 months of north Syria fighting
Divided Americans worry country losing identity, poll shows
Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders upbeat despite polls' slide
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News