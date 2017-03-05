Air India claims first journey around world with all-female crew

JEDDAH: Air India says it has set a world record by flying around the world with an all-female crew.

Press Trust of India reported that the flight flew over the Pacific Ocean from New Delhi to San Francisco on Monday, and then flew back to New Delhi over the Atlantic on Friday.

Air India said that the Boeing 777 flew over the Pacific Ocean on its trip to the US, while its return journey was over the Atlantic, encircling the globe.

Apart from the all-female cockpit and cabin crew, the other staff involved in the flight — including the check-in and other ground staff and the air traffic controllers — were all women.

According to the news report, the airline has applied for a Guinness World Record for the feat.

The flight was part of celebrations for International Women’s Day, which falls on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, the Indian national carrier announced selling female-only seat sections on domestic flights. Reports that some women were being sexually harassed on board prompted Air India to take this step to reassure passengers traveling alone.

“We feel, as national carriers, it is our responsibility to enhance comfort level to female passengers,” Air India’s Meenakshi Malik told the BBC.

But some have expressed reservations about seating areas just for women. “It is an impractical move and will lead to gender discrimination. The airline should not go ahead with the plan,” Dr. Sudhakara Reddy, national president of the Air Passengers Association of India, is reported as saying. — With input from AP.

Lovely photo of the @airindiain All Women Flight Around the Globe making a record and making women proud. pic.twitter.com/PRuBMVY07J — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 5, 2017