Saudi Arabia

Crackdown on fake sports products in Saudi Arabia

Arab News |
Counterfeited and a commercial fraud of sportswear. (mci.gov)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment said it is implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of counterfeit products, and has already launched a crackdown on fake sporting goods.
The ministry’s consumer protection division will form a team with the task of receiving and investigating complaints against the dealers of fake products, in coordination with customs authorities, reported Al Watan Arabic newspaper.
It will then determine the location of perpetrators and have them arrested and referred to courts, it was reported.
Fahad Al-Huthaili, assistant undersecretary for consumer protection at the ministry, told the newspaper that the ministry has already referred cases involving fake sportswear to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution.
They will be tried and punished as per Saudi trademark, copyright and commercial fraud regulations.
He said the ministry and the General Sports Commission have carried out inspections of over 3,755 outlets around the Kingdom in an effort to protect sport clubs’ trademarks. The inspections resulted in the confiscation of 71,157 fake products and the issuance of 558 violations.
Al-Huthaili reiterated the ministry’s call on clubs to urgently register their trademarks to preserve their rights as the logos are of significant investment value.

