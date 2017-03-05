Mobility scooter man, 92, stopped on UK motorway

LONDON: A 92-year-old man was stopped by British police on Sunday for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.

The man was stopped on the M74 near Motherwell, southwest of Glasgow. The six-lane road is the main highway between Glasgow and England.

“Police received reports of a man driving a mobility scooter on the M74,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. “Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers.”

Traffic on Britain’s motorways typically flows at the 70 miles (112 kilometers) per hour speed limit and they cannot be used by mobility scooters, agricultural vehicles, horses and cyclists among other slow movers.

Mobility scooters typically have a maximum speed of eight miles (12 kilometers) per hour.