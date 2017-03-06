Education minister launches World Civil Defense Day initiatives

Education Minister Ahmed Al-Issa signs agreements in the field of security and safety in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Education Minister Ahmed Al-Issa inaugurated Sunday several initiatives linked to World Civil Defense Day.

Attendees included officials, academics, education managers and representatives of the security and safety sectors. The inauguration ceremony included the signing of agreements in the field of security and safety with entities working in the field.

The minister of education stressed the importance of partnerships between his ministry and all supporting sectors.

“We are aware of the size of risks society is facing today, and the importance of securing safety in order to ensure a stimulating learning environment in schools and universities. Hence, the signing of a number of agreements with our partners from the concerned authorities, such as the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection, and the electricity company, as well as with several universities that will offer training and work to raise awareness about safety for employees of schools and universities,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr, Civil Defense Department director general, praised the role played by educational institutions and the Ministry of Education. This had helped in raising security awareness and cooperating with the department “to take preventive measures to ensure security and safety, and protect our students of both genders in schools and universities,” he said.