  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic

Fashion

Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic

Associated Press |
A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera collection show at New York Fashion. (REUTERS)
LONDON: British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make women wear high heels as part of corporate dress codes.
Members of Parliament on Monday will debate banning mandatory workplace high heels, in response to a petition by a receptionist who was sent home for wearing flat shoes.
Nicola Thorp was told in December 2015 that her shoes were unacceptable while on assignment in London with finance firm PwC, and was sent home without pay. After she launched an online petition, the Portico employment agency said it was changing its policy to allow workers to wear flat shoes if they prefer.
Thorp’s petition, which calls formal workplace dress codes “outdated and sexist,” gathered more than 150,000 signatures, making it eligible for a non-binding debate in Parliament.
LONDON: British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make women wear high heels as part of corporate dress codes.
Members of Parliament on Monday will debate banning mandatory workplace high heels, in response to a petition by a receptionist who was sent home for wearing flat shoes.
Nicola Thorp was told in December 2015 that her shoes were unacceptable while on assignment in London with finance firm PwC, and was sent home without pay. After she launched an online petition, the Portico employment agency said it was changing its policy to allow workers to wear flat shoes if they prefer.
Thorp’s petition, which calls formal workplace dress codes “outdated and sexist,” gathered more than 150,000 signatures, making it eligible for a non-binding debate in Parliament.

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic

LONDON: British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make...

Grab your wallet! Dior launches soon-to-close Dubai pop-up store

DUBAI: Luxury brand Christian Dior this week opened the latest in its series of international...

Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic
Grab your wallet! Dior launches soon-to-close Dubai pop-up store
Hadid mania grips Paris as Saab channels the dark
Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
Modest fashion hits the catwalk during London show
Fake fashion fuels vast illicit profits, sea of human misery
Latest News
East Libyan forces mobilizing for counterattack at oil ports
Arab Israeli leader defends Arafat street sign
Kuwait to restore citizenship of opposition figures: MPs
Sudan rebels free 125 prisoners captured in fighting
Bahrain files lawsuit to dissolve party
Adele finally confirms marriage in Aussie concert
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News