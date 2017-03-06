  • Search form

Middle-East

US strike in Yemen kills former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Reuters |
The Pentagon (AP)

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Monday that a March 2 strike against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen killed a former detainee from the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“We can confirm the death of a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, Yasir al Silmi,” said Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, adding al Silmi had been held at the detention center from 2002 to 2009. 

Tags: US Guantanamo Yemen Al-Qaeda

Comments

