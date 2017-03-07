  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Qassim governor inaugurates developmental projects in Al-Asyah

ARAB NEWS
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal at the inauguration of new projects in Al-Asyah. (SPA)

QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal visited Al-Asyah governorate to kick off developmental projects, including a technical college worth SR36 million.
Prince Faisal and his entourage were welcomed by Mayor Mohammad Al-Ouraifi, citizens and chiefs of centers in the governorate, in addition to the members of the municipality council and the children of martyrs.
He also inaugurated an exhibition held by the college under the title “The Vigilant Apprentice,” which coincides with the campaign launched by Qassim governor under the title “Together Against Terrorism and Deviant Thought.”
The governor then opened the building for family endowment affiliated with Al-Bir Charity Society at Aien bin Fuhaid Center in Al-Asyah. He also visited Al-Asyah General Hospital where he laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the emergency department at a cost of SR1.4 million, and the SR2.4 million central sterilization project.
He then cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Fahad Alawaidah for Kidney and Outpatient Clinic with a total cost of SR4.7 million. He also inaugurated several health centers valued at more than SR10 million.
Prince Faisal also visited Al-Asyah Municipality and was welcomed by Mayor Mohammad Al-Haowas. He inaugurated a number of projects being implemented by the municipality. He was briefed on social, awareness and sports initiatives implemented by the municipality.
Prince Faisal also visited Al-Tanoumah Heritage Village where he was welcomed by Ibrahim Al-Moushaiqeh, director general of the Commission of Tourism and National Heritage in Qassim, and laid the foundation stone of the renovation project of the village.
Prince Faisal then presented honoring tributes to businessmen in Qassim and to donors and supporters of charity projects and activities.
In his addressing speech, he stressed the importance of field visits for the governorate and the centers.
“We were briefed on projects worth more than SR20 million, which assures us that the Kingdom is generously supporting the overall development of all regions of the Kingdom,” he said.

