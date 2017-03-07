Riyadh governor commends role of youths in building society

RIYADH: Positive roles for youths are vital for the development of a successful society, said Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Sunday.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of several projects worth SR458 million in Afif, with another SR1.2 billion in estimated projects in the pipeline in the same province.

The projects were related to rural health, education, housing, electricity, water and roads.

During the event, the governor also met with the provincial heads and officials of various government and non-governmental organizations.

Taking note of the active participation of youth organizations, Prince Faisal commended their voluntary contribution toward the development of society and described them as young men and women who are enthusiastic to put their constructive thoughts into action.