Saudi Arabia

King Salman’s visit to Brunei ushers in new era: Envoy

RASHID HASSAN |
Brunei’s Ambassador Dato Yusoff Ismail

RIYADH: Brunei’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dato Yusoff Ismail, described King Salman’s visit to the sultanate as “significant” and adding a new dimension to bilateral ties, as it coincided with the 30th anniversary of their establishment.
He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1987, Brunei and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed warm relations, which strengthened with the opening of diplomatic missions in both countries.
Ismail added that the visit provided opportunities for both countries to explore new areas of cooperation, including in energy, defense, culture, trade, investment and education. The visit ushered in a new, higher level of bilateral relations, he said.
“We very much value our relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly our close bilateral cooperation in Haj affairs,” Ismail wrote to Arab News. “We very much appreciate the hospitality provided by the Government of Saudi Arabia to Bruneian pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons all these years.”
He added: “We also appreciate the Kingdom’s active leadership role and various contributions made to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) especially King Salman’s personal support for the humanitarian cause in the Middle East as well as in our region. This continuous contribution serves to further unify the Islamic Ummah.”
He said the Brunei Embassy in Riyadh deeply appreciates the hospitality, support and cooperation extended by the Saudi government, particularly the Foreign Ministry, which has enabled the embassy to perform its responsibilities.

