  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iraqi forces capture central bank branch in Mosul, Daesh justice court

Middle-East

Iraqi forces capture central bank branch in Mosul, Daesh justice court

Reuters |
Iraqi security forces advance during fighting against Daesh militants in western Mosul, Iraq, on Monday. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces on Tuesday captured the central bank’s main branch in Mosul, which Daesh militants had looted when they overran the city in 2014, a military spokesman said.
Rapid Response soldiers also seized a building that housed Daesh’s main court of justice, Lt. Col. Abdel Amir Al-Mohammadawi, a spokesman for the elite interior ministry units, told Reuters.
The court was known for delivering harsh sentences, including stonings, throwing people off building roofs and chopping off hands, reflecting Daesh’s extreme ideology. The central bank branch and the justice court are in the same area as the main government buildings complex that Rapid Response stormed overnight.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces on Tuesday captured the central bank’s main branch in Mosul, which Daesh militants had looted when they overran the city in 2014, a military spokesman said.
Rapid Response soldiers also seized a building that housed Daesh’s main court of justice, Lt. Col. Abdel Amir Al-Mohammadawi, a spokesman for the elite interior ministry units, told Reuters.
The court was known for delivering harsh sentences, including stonings, throwing people off building roofs and chopping off hands, reflecting Daesh’s extreme ideology. The central bank branch and the justice court are in the same area as the main government buildings complex that Rapid Response stormed overnight.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)

Tags: Mosul Iraq Daesh Islamic State ISIL

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

2,100 Iran 'volunteers' killed in Iraq, Syria: official

TEHRAN: More than 2,000 fighters sent from Iran have been killed in Iraq and Syria, the head of...

Iraqi forces capture central bank branch in Mosul, Daesh justice court

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces on Tuesday captured the central bank’s main branch in Mosul,...

2,100 Iran 'volunteers' killed in Iraq, Syria: official
Iraqi forces capture central bank branch in Mosul, Daesh justice court
Anti-Daesh assaults gain ground in Iraq, Syria
East Libyan forces mobilizing for counterattack at oil ports
Arab Israeli leader defends Arafat street sign
Kuwait to restore citizenship of opposition figures: MPs
Latest News
MODON announces solar power success in Riyadh's Third Industrial City
Avalanche buries ‘many’ skiers on French ski slope
Facebook reports BBC to police over ‘sexualized’ child images
Saudi Arabia denies Pakistani reports transgender women killed by police
EU court says states can deny visas to refugees
Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News