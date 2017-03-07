  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 4 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms

Associated Press |
This picture taken on February 28, 2017 shows a Chinese employee working on an energy-saving bulb production line at a lighting factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. (AFP)
A worker walks among electric cars in a factory in Zouping county in eastern China's Shandong province. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
In this Feb. 28, 2017 photo, a worker tests LED lights at a factory in Suining city in southwestern China's Sichuan province. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
3 photos

BEIJING: A European business group says China is violating its free-trade pledges by pressing foreign makers of electric cars and other goods to hand over technology under an industry development plan that is likely to shrink access to its markets.
The report released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday adds to mounting complaints Beijing improperly shields its fledgling developers of robotics, software and other technology from competition.
Technology is a growing flashpoint in trade tensions with Washington and Europe, which worry their competitive edge is eroding as Beijing buys or develops skills in semiconductors, renewable energy and other fields.
European companies express frustration Chinese enterprises have been permitted to acquire technology leaders such as German robot maker Kuka while most of China’s assets are off-limits to foreign buyers.

Related Articles

BEIJING: A European business group says China is violating its free-trade pledges by pressing foreign makers of electric cars and other goods to hand over technology under an industry development plan that is likely to shrink access to its markets.
The report released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday adds to mounting complaints Beijing improperly shields its fledgling developers of robotics, software and other technology from competition.
Technology is a growing flashpoint in trade tensions with Washington and Europe, which worry their competitive edge is eroding as Beijing buys or develops skills in semiconductors, renewable energy and other fields.
European companies express frustration Chinese enterprises have been permitted to acquire technology leaders such as German robot maker Kuka while most of China’s assets are off-limits to foreign buyers.

Tags: China European Union Chamber of Commerce technology robotics

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms

BEIJING: A European business group says China is violating its free-trade pledges by pressing...

Saudi banking sector’s monthly profits surge by 16%: Report

JEDDAH: The Saudi banking sector’s aggregate monthly profit recovered in January 2017 after the...

Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms
The seven cities attracting the world’s super-rich
Saudi banking sector’s monthly profits surge by 16%: Report
UK factories post fastest growth in 3 years
GM sells European brands to PSA
China’s steel, coal curbs a double-edged sword for imports
Latest News
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Jihadist tunnels save archaeological treasurers of Mosul
UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News