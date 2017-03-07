  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • ’Hormonal’ women need protecting, Indian minister says

World

’Hormonal’ women need protecting, Indian minister says

Agence France Presse |
Indian Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is shown in this May 26, 2014, file photo. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Female students need curfews to protect them from their own “hormonal outbursts,” India’s women’s minister has said, sparking ridicule on social media.
Many Indian universities inflict curfews on women while allowing their male students freedom to stay out at night, a policy that critics say is sexist and outdated.
Asked about the practice on a television talk show, Manekha Gandhi said it was necessary to protect young women from their own hormones.
“To protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a certain protection, a Lakshman Rekha (red line) is drawn,” she said in comments broadcast on the NDTV news channel Monday.
“You can make it (the curfew) six, seven or eight, that depends on college to college but it really is for your own safety,” she told the studio audience of college students during a special show to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
Gandhi said a similar deadline should be put in place for male students, but many social media users ridiculed her for her comments.
“You know what would be safest? Lock hormonal men in, instead of denying women the right to lead a full life,” tweeted one critic.
Gandhi, who is the sister-in-law of opposition leader Sonia Gandhi, is no stranger to controversy.
Last year she angered women’s rights campaigners arguing for a law against marital rape by saying that could not apply in India because society viewed marriage as sacrosanct.
She has also said schizophrenia sufferers shouldn’t work, and called for mandatory tests to determine the sex of unborn children — a practice illegal in India due to the risk of female feticide.
In 2015, women students in Delhi launched a campaign against the curfews under the name Pinjra Tod (“Break the Cage“).
University residences generally justify the rules with concern for the safety of young women in a country where sexual violence is widespread.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: Female students need curfews to protect them from their own “hormonal outbursts,” India’s women’s minister has said, sparking ridicule on social media.
Many Indian universities inflict curfews on women while allowing their male students freedom to stay out at night, a policy that critics say is sexist and outdated.
Asked about the practice on a television talk show, Manekha Gandhi said it was necessary to protect young women from their own hormones.
“To protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a certain protection, a Lakshman Rekha (red line) is drawn,” she said in comments broadcast on the NDTV news channel Monday.
“You can make it (the curfew) six, seven or eight, that depends on college to college but it really is for your own safety,” she told the studio audience of college students during a special show to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
Gandhi said a similar deadline should be put in place for male students, but many social media users ridiculed her for her comments.
“You know what would be safest? Lock hormonal men in, instead of denying women the right to lead a full life,” tweeted one critic.
Gandhi, who is the sister-in-law of opposition leader Sonia Gandhi, is no stranger to controversy.
Last year she angered women’s rights campaigners arguing for a law against marital rape by saying that could not apply in India because society viewed marriage as sacrosanct.
She has also said schizophrenia sufferers shouldn’t work, and called for mandatory tests to determine the sex of unborn children — a practice illegal in India due to the risk of female feticide.
In 2015, women students in Delhi launched a campaign against the curfews under the name Pinjra Tod (“Break the Cage“).
University residences generally justify the rules with concern for the safety of young women in a country where sexual violence is widespread.

Tags: India Manekha Gandhi NDTV hormonal outburst Pinjra Tod International Women's Day

Comments

MORE FROM World

Obama 2017? 50,000 French people want him as president

PARIS: Fed up with their own presidential candidates, a group of French voters has had the...

’Hormonal’ women need protecting, Indian minister says

NEW DELHI: Female students need curfews to protect them from their own “hormonal outbursts,”...

Obama 2017? 50,000 French people want him as president
’Hormonal’ women need protecting, Indian minister says
4 drug suspects killed as Philippine police resume drugs war operations
N. Korea, Malaysia ban each other’s citizens from leaving
US starts deploying anti-missile system in S.Korea after defiant North’s latest test
US House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare
Latest News
Lin leads late rally as Nets defeat Grizzlies 122-109
2,100 Iran 'volunteers' killed in Iraq, Syria: official
Obama 2017? 50,000 French people want him as president
Saudi Arabia denies Pakistani reports transgender women killed by police
’Hormonal’ women need protecting, Indian minister says
Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News