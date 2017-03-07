  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • General strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed

World

General strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed

BINAJ GURUBACHARYA | AP |
Nepalese riot police run for cover as Madhesi activists hurl stones at them in Saptari District, Nepal, on March 6, 2017. (REUTERS/Shreedhar Poudel)
KATMANDU, Nepal: A general strike called by ethnic groups a day after police fire killed at least three protesters has shut down markets, schools and transport in much of southern Nepal on Tuesday.
Police opened fire Monday on protesters attempting to disrupt a political rally, killing at least three and wounding dozens, in southern Nepal, which has been hit by violent protests over the last year.
Home Ministry official Bal Krishna Panthi said police first tried to disperse the protesters with bamboo batons and tear gas before firing their guns.
He said three people were fatally shot and 33 police officers were injured in the clash. He could not say how many protesters were hurt.
Police stepped up security Tuesday in south Nepal towns and increased patrols on highways, which was mostly deserted because of the general strike.
The violence Monday happened after the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist Leninist) attempted to hold a rally in Rajbiraj town, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Katmandu. Ethnic Madhesi groups oppose the party and have vowed to stop its rallies.
The Communist Party of Nepal was in power and its leader Khadga Prasad Oli was prime minister when the Madhesis held protests between August 2015 and February 2016 when Oli rejected their demands for changes to a new constitution that would give the ethnic group more territory in proposed federal states.
The protests shut down southern Nepal towns for months, blocking the border with India and stopping the supply of fuel and medicine.
The protests eventually fizzled out and a new administration that took power in August 2016 promised to address the demands by the Madhesi, although that is still being considered in parliament.
The protests have been held in south Nepal towns since Saturday and come ahead of district and municipal elections set for May.
KATMANDU, Nepal: A general strike called by ethnic groups a day after police fire killed at least three protesters has shut down markets, schools and transport in much of southern Nepal on Tuesday.
Police opened fire Monday on protesters attempting to disrupt a political rally, killing at least three and wounding dozens, in southern Nepal, which has been hit by violent protests over the last year.
Home Ministry official Bal Krishna Panthi said police first tried to disperse the protesters with bamboo batons and tear gas before firing their guns.
He said three people were fatally shot and 33 police officers were injured in the clash. He could not say how many protesters were hurt.
Police stepped up security Tuesday in south Nepal towns and increased patrols on highways, which was mostly deserted because of the general strike.
The violence Monday happened after the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist Leninist) attempted to hold a rally in Rajbiraj town, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Katmandu. Ethnic Madhesi groups oppose the party and have vowed to stop its rallies.
The Communist Party of Nepal was in power and its leader Khadga Prasad Oli was prime minister when the Madhesis held protests between August 2015 and February 2016 when Oli rejected their demands for changes to a new constitution that would give the ethnic group more territory in proposed federal states.
The protests shut down southern Nepal towns for months, blocking the border with India and stopping the supply of fuel and medicine.
The protests eventually fizzled out and a new administration that took power in August 2016 promised to address the demands by the Madhesi, although that is still being considered in parliament.
The protests have been held in south Nepal towns since Saturday and come ahead of district and municipal elections set for May.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine

MOGADISHU: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to...

Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort

TIGNES, France: An avalanche hit a ski slope in the popular French Alps resort of Tignes on...

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
EU court says states can deny visas to refugees
Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages
Latest News
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Jihadist tunnels save archaeological treasurers of Mosul
UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News