  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages

World

Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages

AP |
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a woman convicted of treason last year for sending text messages about military movements near Georgia’s breakaway republic.
The Kremlin published Putin’s decree on Tuesday to pardon 46-year old Oksana Sevastidi, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2016. Prosecutors said that the shopkeeper from the Black Sea resort of Sochi sent two text messages in 2008 about Russian military movements near the breakaway republic of Abkhazia.
The ruling came amid a recent spike in treason convictions of Russians who seemingly weren’t in a position to obtain any top secret information. The eclectic group of Russians charged with treason in recent years includes a mother of seven, a Sochi traffic controller and a Siberian police major.

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a woman convicted of treason last year for sending text messages about military movements near Georgia’s breakaway republic.
The Kremlin published Putin’s decree on Tuesday to pardon 46-year old Oksana Sevastidi, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2016. Prosecutors said that the shopkeeper from the Black Sea resort of Sochi sent two text messages in 2008 about Russian military movements near the breakaway republic of Abkhazia.
The ruling came amid a recent spike in treason convictions of Russians who seemingly weren’t in a position to obtain any top secret information. The eclectic group of Russians charged with treason in recent years includes a mother of seven, a Sochi traffic controller and a Siberian police major.

Tags: Putin Russia Georgia

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine

MOGADISHU: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to...

Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort

TIGNES, France: An avalanche hit a ski slope in the popular French Alps resort of Tignes on...

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
EU court says states can deny visas to refugees
Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages
Latest News
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Jihadist tunnels save archaeological treasurers of Mosul
UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News