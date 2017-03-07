  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week

Fashion

Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week

AP |
Barbadian singer Rihanna acknowledges the audience following Rihanna’s Fenty Collection from PUMA women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris on March 6, 2017. (AFP)

PARIS: Rihanna stunned Paris crowds as she appeared for the finale of her Fenty X Puma collection in a standout citrus lime coat. The theme this season for the singer-turned-fashion designer was Fenty University — and ushered styles of school-girl-gone-bad.
Here are the highlights:
___
RIHANNA GOES BACK TO SCHOOL
Moving on from her more saccharine, historic Marie Antoinette looks last season, the nascent 29-year-old designer developed a little — going back to college in the scholastic Monday night show.
On-trend oversize nerdy glasses, long flappy scarves, oversize preppy sweaters, pleated skirts, lycra short and sports team uniforms were imagined in maroon orange, apple green, bright yellow and dark blue.
Caps were emblazoned with an “F,” denoting the Barbadian star’s middle name of Fenty.
Many of the looks were given a sexual, edgy twist — in exposed midriffs, flesh-baring shorts and one crop-knitted sports top with the breasts exposed at the bottom.
Thigh-high laced-up baseball boots, in blue, yellow and white added a fetishistic, school-girl provocation.
Rihanna has shown critics that she’s growing as a designer, with this, more thoughtful collection the in the past.
But it hasn’t convinced everyone.
One Twitter critic acerbically commented: “Please don’t stop the Music.”

Related Articles

PARIS: Rihanna stunned Paris crowds as she appeared for the finale of her Fenty X Puma collection in a standout citrus lime coat. The theme this season for the singer-turned-fashion designer was Fenty University — and ushered styles of school-girl-gone-bad.
Here are the highlights:
___
RIHANNA GOES BACK TO SCHOOL
Moving on from her more saccharine, historic Marie Antoinette looks last season, the nascent 29-year-old designer developed a little — going back to college in the scholastic Monday night show.
On-trend oversize nerdy glasses, long flappy scarves, oversize preppy sweaters, pleated skirts, lycra short and sports team uniforms were imagined in maroon orange, apple green, bright yellow and dark blue.
Caps were emblazoned with an “F,” denoting the Barbadian star’s middle name of Fenty.
Many of the looks were given a sexual, edgy twist — in exposed midriffs, flesh-baring shorts and one crop-knitted sports top with the breasts exposed at the bottom.
Thigh-high laced-up baseball boots, in blue, yellow and white added a fetishistic, school-girl provocation.
Rihanna has shown critics that she’s growing as a designer, with this, more thoughtful collection the in the past.
But it hasn’t convinced everyone.
One Twitter critic acerbically commented: “Please don’t stop the Music.”

Tags: Rihanna Music fashion Puma

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: Rihanna stunned Paris crowds as she appeared for the finale of her Fenty X Puma...

Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic

LONDON: British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make...

Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week
Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic
Grab your wallet! Dior launches soon-to-close Dubai pop-up store
Hadid mania grips Paris as Saab channels the dark
Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
Modest fashion hits the catwalk during London show
Latest News
Chelsea wins at West Ham to go 10 points clear
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Man United’s Ibrahimovic banned for three games
Nilobabes Team of the Week in OFBC Friday Afternoon League
Tau Gamma Phi stuns Aljuf 83-75 in Orient Watch Cup
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News