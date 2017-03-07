  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • EU court says states can deny visas to refugees

World

EU court says states can deny visas to refugees

AFP |
More than one million migrants — about half of them Syrians — reached Europe via the Mediterranean in 2015. (AFP)

LUXEMBOURG: The EU’s top court ruled Tuesday that states can deny visas to people trying to enter to claim asylum, in a case of a Syrian family trying to come to Belgium.
In a surprise judgment, the European Court of Justice ruled against the family from the besieged city of Aleppo who had applied for the humanitarian visas at the Belgian embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut last October.
“Yesss! We won!” Belgium’s Immigration Minister Theo Francken tweeted after the judgment.
The Luxembourg-based court went against an earlier recommendation by its chief lawyer that the family ran the risk of inhumane treatment if they stayed in Syria.
The decision was seen as a test case for EU countries which have been dealing with a huge number of refugees in the past two years, mainly from the conflict in Syria.
“Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum,” the court said.
“But they remain free to do so on the basis of their national law,” it added.
The Orthodox Christian couple and their three young children had challenged the refusal of the Belgian immigration office, citing the European Convention of Human Rights.
One family member claimed to have been abducted by an armed terrorist group, then beaten and tortured, before being release on payment of a ransom.
The family claimed more broadly they risked persecution on account of their religious beliefs.

Related Articles

LUXEMBOURG: The EU’s top court ruled Tuesday that states can deny visas to people trying to enter to claim asylum, in a case of a Syrian family trying to come to Belgium.
In a surprise judgment, the European Court of Justice ruled against the family from the besieged city of Aleppo who had applied for the humanitarian visas at the Belgian embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut last October.
“Yesss! We won!” Belgium’s Immigration Minister Theo Francken tweeted after the judgment.
The Luxembourg-based court went against an earlier recommendation by its chief lawyer that the family ran the risk of inhumane treatment if they stayed in Syria.
The decision was seen as a test case for EU countries which have been dealing with a huge number of refugees in the past two years, mainly from the conflict in Syria.
“Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum,” the court said.
“But they remain free to do so on the basis of their national law,” it added.
The Orthodox Christian couple and their three young children had challenged the refusal of the Belgian immigration office, citing the European Convention of Human Rights.
One family member claimed to have been abducted by an armed terrorist group, then beaten and tortured, before being release on payment of a ransom.
The family claimed more broadly they risked persecution on account of their religious beliefs.

Tags: EU refugees asylum Syrian refugees

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine

MOGADISHU: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to...

Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort

TIGNES, France: An avalanche hit a ski slope in the popular French Alps resort of Tignes on...

UN chief urges ‘massive response’ to avert Somali famine
Avalanche claims ‘no victims’ in French Alps ski resort
Malaysia says foiled Houthi attack ahead of Saudi King’s visit
Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban
EU court says states can deny visas to refugees
Putin pardons woman convicted in Russia for text messages
Latest News
Chelsea wins at West Ham to go 10 points clear
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Man United’s Ibrahimovic banned for three games
Nilobabes Team of the Week in OFBC Friday Afternoon League
Tau Gamma Phi stuns Aljuf 83-75 in Orient Watch Cup
FIFA’s top woman wants end to men’s World Cup domination
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News