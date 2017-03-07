  • Search form

MODON announces solar power success in Riyadh's Third Industrial City

SPA |

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) has announced that it has successfully run its administrative building in Riyadh’s Third Industrial City using solar-powered electricity.
MODON said it is using 350 solar cells to produce an average of 558 kilowatts per hour.
Third Industrial City sprawls over one million square meters and contains more than 90 factories ready to be rented by investors for their projects, which is a service provided by MODON to support the industry sector in Saudi Arabia.
These factories are built all over the country, with some still in the construction stage, and are designated for foodstuff manufacturing and packaging, eco-friendly light industries and female enterprises.

