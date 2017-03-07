Tau Gamma Phi stuns Aljuf 83-75 in Orient Watch Cup

JEDDAH: Brotherhood Tau Gamma Phi won its second straight and did it against top contender Toyota Aljuf as eliminations entered the homestretch in the 2nd Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League at Rawdah court on Madinah Road here.

Tau Gamma’s stunning 83-75 victory followed its 82-75 triumph over Jeddah Bros. in the Non-Rated Division where Jimmy Abdullah Beltran’s Aljuf team is widely tipped to advance to the final.

But on this day Tau Gamma virtually made Aljuf an easy prey, leading by as many as 18 points en route to the victory.

Three Tau Gamma players scored in double figures namely Bacarat with 19 points, Sanchez 18 and Genesis 17 including four three-pointers. Estinor and Macalaba each added 5 points for Tau Gamma.

Aljuf’s prized recruit Anthony Villegas top-scored for his team with 18 points, Paul Taguba and Lupac each tallied 14 points while big man Tadi Al Taweel came through with 11 points. The other Aljuf scorers were Chris Melebo 6 points and Soliveres, Gino Cilot and Rashid 4 points each.

The tournament organized by Filsama (Filipino Salesmen and Merchandisers Association) enjoys the support of exclusive sponsor Orient Watch under the Al-Hussaini and Al-Yahya Investment Group.

