Nilobabes Team of the Week in OFBC Friday Afternoon League

JEDDAH: Nilobabes became the third different team to clinch Team of the Week honors during the fourth session in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 6 at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Nilobabes at 29 were a point shy of the perfect score of 30, shutting out Arci-5 on total pinfalls of 2,078-1,845 to post their first Team of the Week victory in convincing fashion.

Youngsters and Velocity Strikers were tied on 26, three points adrift of Nilobabes whose team total series with handicap was worth 9 rank points.

Youngsters won their match against Al-Tayyer United Contracting Co. 16-14 (2,120-2,036) while Velocity sent the previous week honoree, Expandabowls, crashing back to earth with a 20-0 thrashing in their match on total pinfalls of 1,851-1,931.

RTJ Transient House, winner of the first two weeks and the league leader, brought down Toshi 12-8 (2,073-2,067) to finish the day on 20 points, well in front of Shadow Bowlers who returned 16 thanks to a 12-8 victory over Saudi German Hospital on total pinfalls of 1,970-1,954.

The week’s honors were evenly distributed with Jhun Ejanda of Shadow Bowlers and Expandabowls’ Marlyn Mangunay claiming the men’s and ladies Bowler of the Week accolades on 612 and 561 respectively.

The trio of Epoy Santos, Nap Patayan and Sharmaine Patayan took up much of the cudgels for Nilobabes with respective rounds of 580, 518 and 514. Susan Patayan added 466.

Delia Javing on 502 led Arci-5’s losing cause.

All four Youngsters starters breached the 500-series mark, led by Bonnie Maelom on 542. Team captain Vic Gonzales tallied 538, Demet Velasquez had 525 and Maria Mendoza made 515.

Velocity team captain Rudy Valenzuela led from the font on 557 followed by Gizelle Virtudazo 533, Jayme “Paco” Flores 480 and Ryan Tasic 467.

RTJ had three players hitting in the neighborhood of 500 namely Ed Cordova 550, Conrad Baltazar 542, Malou Nidoy 504 and Archie Alcantara 477.

Rico Bulalayao and Cesar Sacramed shot a pretty solid 564 and 553 but Toshi still failed to overcome RTJ.

Team standings after the fourth week:

1. RTJ Transient House 106.0 points 2. Toshi 93.0 3. Nilobabes 90.0 4. Velocity Strikers 63.0 5. The Expandabowls 60.0 6. Saudi German Hospital 47.0 7. Shadow Bowlers 45.0 8. Al-Tayyer United Contracting 42.0 9. Youngsters 39.0 10. Arci-5 29.0

JEDDAH: Nilobabes became the third different team to clinch Team of the Week honors during the fourth session in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 6 at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Nilobabes at 29 were a point shy of the perfect score of 30, shutting out Arci-5 on total pinfalls of 2,078-1,845 to post their first Team of the Week victory in convincing fashion.

Youngsters and Velocity Strikers were tied on 26, three points adrift of Nilobabes whose team total series with handicap was worth 9 rank points.

Youngsters won their match against Al-Tayyer United Contracting Co. 16-14 (2,120-2,036) while Velocity sent the previous week honoree, Expandabowls, crashing back to earth with a 20-0 thrashing in their match on total pinfalls of 1,851-1,931.

RTJ Transient House, winner of the first two weeks and the league leader, brought down Toshi 12-8 (2,073-2,067) to finish the day on 20 points, well in front of Shadow Bowlers who returned 16 thanks to a 12-8 victory over Saudi German Hospital on total pinfalls of 1,970-1,954.

The week’s honors were evenly distributed with Jhun Ejanda of Shadow Bowlers and Expandabowls’ Marlyn Mangunay claiming the men’s and ladies Bowler of the Week accolades on 612 and 561 respectively.

The trio of Epoy Santos, Nap Patayan and Sharmaine Patayan took up much of the cudgels for Nilobabes with respective rounds of 580, 518 and 514. Susan Patayan added 466.

Delia Javing on 502 led Arci-5’s losing cause.

All four Youngsters starters breached the 500-series mark, led by Bonnie Maelom on 542. Team captain Vic Gonzales tallied 538, Demet Velasquez had 525 and Maria Mendoza made 515.

Velocity team captain Rudy Valenzuela led from the font on 557 followed by Gizelle Virtudazo 533, Jayme “Paco” Flores 480 and Ryan Tasic 467.

RTJ had three players hitting in the neighborhood of 500 namely Ed Cordova 550, Conrad Baltazar 542, Malou Nidoy 504 and Archie Alcantara 477.

Rico Bulalayao and Cesar Sacramed shot a pretty solid 564 and 553 but Toshi still failed to overcome RTJ.

Team standings after the fourth week:

1. RTJ Transient House 106.0 points 2. Toshi 93.0 3. Nilobabes 90.0 4. Velocity Strikers 63.0 5. The Expandabowls 60.0 6. Saudi German Hospital 47.0 7. Shadow Bowlers 45.0 8. Al-Tayyer United Contracting 42.0 9. Youngsters 39.0 10. Arci-5 29.0