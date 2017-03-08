King Salman’s visit to Asian countries to achieve Vision 2030 aims, say experts

RIYADH: Experts said the visit of King Salman to several Asian countries carries investment mega-opportunities that will help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

They said strengthening relations with the East Asian countries allows the Kingdom to benefit from trade locations and the experiences of these countries, local media said.

The board chairman of the Eastern Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdulrahman Al-Otaishan, said openness to the emerging economies of East Asian countries will allow the Kingdom to diversify income sources, and attract new expertise from these countries.

Nasir Al-Hajri, a businessman, said the visit reflects the correct approach of the Kingdom’s leaders in reading economic developments. Eastern openness will strengthen the Kingdom’s economy and link it to mega-economies that have weight in global markets, he said.

Abdullah Al-Majdouie, another businessman, said openness is the feature of the modern era, and it becomes imperative to gain new additions from countries that have accomplished a lot in terms of economic growth that will serve the Kingdom’s strategic objectives in the long term.

Atif Sukkar, professor of Political Sciences at King Abdul Aziz University, said the king’s visit is not only important locally, but it is equally important at the foreign level for the Kingdom’s reputable international position.

Abdulbari Al-Nuwaihi, professor of economics at Prince Sultan Management College at Al-Faisal University in Jeddah, said the king’s visit is of paramount importance, as it will increase political, military and economic cooperation between the Kingdom and these countries. It will also allow openness to new markets and build strong alliances, he said.

Suha Allawi, assistant professor of Corporate Governance and Investment at King Abdul Aziz University, said the king’s visit aims to diversify the Kingdom’s strategic partnerships and strengthen its bilateral relations with the East Asian countries.

A Shoura Council member and professor of history and antiquities at King Saud University, Ahmed Al-Zailai, said the deals signed during the king’s visit to these Asian countries were good products of his visit.

The head of the Committee of Economy and Energy at the Shoura Council, Abdulrahman Al-Rashid, said the energy deals signed with the Indonesian side would boost relations with the Asian counties, in general, and the Kingdom’s strategic partners in oil and petrochemicals in particular.