  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • 161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs

Saudi Arabia

161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
In this April 26, 2015, photo, former militant enters a courtyard at the Mohammed bin Naif Center for Advice, Counselling and Care, as the rehab center is formally known, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
JEDDAH: A new batch of 161 people successfully completed programs offered by the Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center in Riyadh and Jeddah, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, Interior Ministry spokesman, said.
The graduates, 99 from the Riyadh center and 62 from Jeddah, successfully passed intensive social, psychological, security, historic, sports, arts, vocational and scientific sessions and lectures.
Al-Turki said the graduates will be enrolled in more programs to ensure their social stability.
The center is pivotal in the fight against extremism. It was founded following instructions from then-Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs Prince Mohammed bin Naif.
Since 2006, the center has dealt with individuals involved in extremism, working on reintegrating them into society through various programs.
The center helped those attending its programs achieve balance and be able to cope with the social and intellectual challenges they may face upon completing their court sentences.
The programs also helped those who were lured into extremism to return to the right path and reintegrate into society as active citizens.
The counseling programs are the last stage of the process of releasing inmates and those detained by security authorities.
Through the center’s programs, it was possible to witness the extent to which thought is transformed into action, and to identify the root causes of extremism.
The Kingdom has been witnessing intellectual extremism and works on rehabilitating those involved.
The center’s program gives wider freedoms to inmates by allowing them to enjoy religious, national, seasonal, or official holidays with their families and loved ones, or to visit their families on special occasions.
Inmates may join educational and vocational institutions to complete their studies and learn vocational skills.
JEDDAH: A new batch of 161 people successfully completed programs offered by the Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center in Riyadh and Jeddah, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, Interior Ministry spokesman, said.
The graduates, 99 from the Riyadh center and 62 from Jeddah, successfully passed intensive social, psychological, security, historic, sports, arts, vocational and scientific sessions and lectures.
Al-Turki said the graduates will be enrolled in more programs to ensure their social stability.
The center is pivotal in the fight against extremism. It was founded following instructions from then-Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs Prince Mohammed bin Naif.
Since 2006, the center has dealt with individuals involved in extremism, working on reintegrating them into society through various programs.
The center helped those attending its programs achieve balance and be able to cope with the social and intellectual challenges they may face upon completing their court sentences.
The programs also helped those who were lured into extremism to return to the right path and reintegrate into society as active citizens.
The counseling programs are the last stage of the process of releasing inmates and those detained by security authorities.
Through the center’s programs, it was possible to witness the extent to which thought is transformed into action, and to identify the root causes of extremism.
The Kingdom has been witnessing intellectual extremism and works on rehabilitating those involved.
The center’s program gives wider freedoms to inmates by allowing them to enjoy religious, national, seasonal, or official holidays with their families and loved ones, or to visit their families on special occasions.
Inmates may join educational and vocational institutions to complete their studies and learn vocational skills.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs

JEDDAH: A new batch of 161 people successfully completed programs offered by the Prince Mohammed...

King Salman’s visit to Asian countries to achieve Vision 2030 aims, say experts

RIYADH: Experts said the visit of King Salman to several Asian countries carries investment mega...

161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs
King Salman’s visit to Asian countries to achieve Vision 2030 aims, say experts
King Salman’s visit to Beijing will boost relations: Envoy
Saudi women find working environment improving, but obstacles remain
Saudi female boxer urges women to fight for their goals
Ambassador Al-Wasil highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect children
Latest News
Trump surprises White House guests, upstages Hillary Clinton portrait
Poachers break into Paris zoo, shoot young rhino
US envoy at UN makes bid for reviving Israeli-Palestinian talks
Russia denies Kiev’s ‘terrorism’ claims at UN court
One in five believe women inferior to men: Global survey
Troops retake Mosul govt HQ
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News