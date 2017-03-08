161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs

JEDDAH: A new batch of 161 people successfully completed programs offered by the Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center in Riyadh and Jeddah, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, Interior Ministry spokesman, said.

The graduates, 99 from the Riyadh center and 62 from Jeddah, successfully passed intensive social, psychological, security, historic, sports, arts, vocational and scientific sessions and lectures.

Al-Turki said the graduates will be enrolled in more programs to ensure their social stability.

The center is pivotal in the fight against extremism. It was founded following instructions from then-Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs Prince Mohammed bin Naif.

Since 2006, the center has dealt with individuals involved in extremism, working on reintegrating them into society through various programs.

The center helped those attending its programs achieve balance and be able to cope with the social and intellectual challenges they may face upon completing their court sentences.

The programs also helped those who were lured into extremism to return to the right path and reintegrate into society as active citizens.

The counseling programs are the last stage of the process of releasing inmates and those detained by security authorities.

Through the center’s programs, it was possible to witness the extent to which thought is transformed into action, and to identify the root causes of extremism.

The Kingdom has been witnessing intellectual extremism and works on rehabilitating those involved.

The center’s program gives wider freedoms to inmates by allowing them to enjoy religious, national, seasonal, or official holidays with their families and loved ones, or to visit their families on special occasions.

Inmates may join educational and vocational institutions to complete their studies and learn vocational skills.

