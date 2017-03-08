  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Trump surprises White House guests, upstages Hillary Clinton portrait

Offbeat

Trump surprises White House guests, upstages Hillary Clinton portrait

Associated Press |
President Donald Trump stands with Jack Cornish, 10, of Birmingham, Alabama as he greets visitors touring the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP)

WASHINGTON: A jovial Donald Trump greeted the first wave of tourists to the White House since his inauguration Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton was there, too — at least in spirit.
Trump emerged from behind a French screen to a throng of cheering tourists — many of them fifth graders from Birmingham, Alabama — who had packed into the East Wing of the White House for a chance to catch a glimpse of the 45th president.
“Oh my god!” they shouted as the president stretched his arms open to announce his arrival.
Throughout Trump’s short appearance, it was hard not to notice the giant portrait of the former first lady — and Trump’s opponent in the hotly-contested election — hanging alongside him.
The White House has been closed for tours since inauguration day as the new administration sorted out staffing and other logistics needed to usher in visitors to the 217-year-old house.
Among the first group of tourists were a group of fifth graders from the Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama Trump randomly pulled one young boy from the crowd — 10-year old Jack Cornish from Birmingham — hugging him and patting him on the shoulders before sending him back to the crowd of envious schoolmates.
One of them shouted, “You’re famous, Jack!“
President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary opened the White House to tours the day after they moved in January 1993. The Clintons welcomed some 1,000 winners of a lottery drawing along with then-Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper.
George Washington’s portrait graced the event that day.
Under the Obama administration, the director of the White House Visitors Office welcomed some 3 million tourists.

WASHINGTON: A jovial Donald Trump greeted the first wave of tourists to the White House since his inauguration Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton was there, too — at least in spirit.
Trump emerged from behind a French screen to a throng of cheering tourists — many of them fifth graders from Birmingham, Alabama — who had packed into the East Wing of the White House for a chance to catch a glimpse of the 45th president.
“Oh my god!” they shouted as the president stretched his arms open to announce his arrival.
Throughout Trump’s short appearance, it was hard not to notice the giant portrait of the former first lady — and Trump’s opponent in the hotly-contested election — hanging alongside him.
The White House has been closed for tours since inauguration day as the new administration sorted out staffing and other logistics needed to usher in visitors to the 217-year-old house.
Among the first group of tourists were a group of fifth graders from the Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama Trump randomly pulled one young boy from the crowd — 10-year old Jack Cornish from Birmingham — hugging him and patting him on the shoulders before sending him back to the crowd of envious schoolmates.
One of them shouted, “You’re famous, Jack!“
President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary opened the White House to tours the day after they moved in January 1993. The Clintons welcomed some 1,000 winners of a lottery drawing along with then-Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper.
George Washington’s portrait graced the event that day.
Under the Obama administration, the director of the White House Visitors Office welcomed some 3 million tourists.

Tags: Donald Trump Hillary Clinton White House United States

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Spanish police arrest Romanian suspect in massive ‘eat and run’ case

MADRID: Spanish police have arrested a Romanian man suspected of being the ringleader of a large...

Egyptian pilot becomes first female Arab to fly A380

DUBAI: Emirates Airline celebrated International Women’s Day by posting a video of Egyptian...

Spanish police arrest Romanian suspect in massive ‘eat and run’ case
Egyptian pilot becomes first female Arab to fly A380
Trump surprises White House guests, upstages Hillary Clinton portrait
Poachers break into Paris zoo, shoot young rhino
Shakira, Carlos Vives reject plagiarism claims
US singer dreams of visiting the pyramids
Latest News
Ukraine foreign minister urges continued sanctions on Russia
From Prada to Versace, fashionistas could soon buy luxury brands on WhatsApp
Spanish police arrest Romanian suspect in massive ‘eat and run’ case
'Daesh supporter' killed in Riyadh after resisting arrest
Policeman shot dead in Qatif attack
Two men who assaulted policemen in Jeddah corniche arrested
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News