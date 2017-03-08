Egyptian pilot becomes first female Arab to fly A380

DUBAI: Emirates Airline celebrated International Women’s Day by posting a video of Egyptian Captain Nevin Darwish, the first Arab female to pilot the world’s largest commercial aircraft.

The video shows Darwish flying the Airbus A380 from Dubai to Vienna, flanked by Emirati First Officer Alia Al Muhairi.

In the video, Al Muhairi calls Captain Darwish “a wonderful role model,” adding “she’s an inspiration to all young pilots around the world.

“With such a great attitude, and such a wonderful perspective on things, to see her come every day to work, with the same motivation as if it was her first flight.”

The footage garnered thousands of comments and was posted a day ahead of March 8, International Women’s Day.