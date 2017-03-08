  • Search form

  Train hits bus in southern US; unknown number dead, injured

Train hits bus in southern US; unknown number dead, injured

Associated Press
Responders work the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday. ( John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)
Emergency personnel assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday. (John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald via AP)
Responders work the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)e)
BILOXI, US: A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.
Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.
Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.
He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.
Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them.
Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.

