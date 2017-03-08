Muslim woman in UK receives death threats for twerking in hijab

A young Muslim woman in the UK has received death threats online this week after she was filmed twerking in public while wearing a hijab.

She was filmed on a busy street in Birmingham and can be seen dancing in a provocative manner with a street performer in front of a crowd.

The clip was posted on social media, while onlookers can be heard gasping, and has gone viral.

The video sparked an online tirade, with many comments using explicit language and calling for her to be killed.

One Facebook user wrote: “Truly disgusting. Some people don’t understand the meaning of the veil. You can dress in a nun outfit and dance like a w***e in public. Defeats the whole purpose, doesn’t it?”



Meanwhile, others came to her defense, saying: “Everyone makes mistakes and she shouldn’t be held for it.”

The identity of the young woman has not been revealed and it unclear how old she is.