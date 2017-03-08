Muhammad Ali’s son launching religious freedom campaign

  • Search form

Muhammad Ali and son Muhammad Ali Jr. in 1975. (AP)

Muhammad Ali’s son is declaring a “showdown” over religious freedom against President Donald Trump a month after he and his mother were detained by immigration officials in a Florida airport.
Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, are headed to Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers to discuss the issue and their experience. The mother and son said they were detained and questioned on Feb. 7 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they returned from a Black History Month event in Jamaica.
Ali Jr. said he was asked if he was Muslim and that he explained to officials that he was the son of the former heavyweight champion. He says he and his mother were targeted because they are Muslim and have Arabic names.
They will meet with lawmakers who are part of a House subcommittee on border security in hopes of testifying in the future.

