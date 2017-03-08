NWorld rules the 3rd All Star Bowling Tournament

JEDDAH: NWorld overcame a slow start and went on to beat Astec 1 by five pins and win the 3rd All Star Bowling Tournament 2017 recently at Iceland Bowling Center here.

Vice Consul Lemuel Lopez of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah attended the day-long event organized by Dreamstar Productions for Sports under the leadership of Al Moran Bacleon.

Down by 46 pins after the first game, NWorld came back strongly in the last two games to rule the four-man team fun bowling event among non-competitive bowlers.

NWorld carded three games with handicap series of 2,136 on lines of 637, 622 and 625 while Astec 1 returned 2,131 on games of 683, 597 and 635.

Jeff Magallanes led the NWorld charge on 592 followed by Amir Salindong on 522. Hannah Reyes added 520 and Vic Gonzales contributed 502.

Astec had Tolits hitting the top score of 576. Lito and Sid came through with full games of 554 and 535 while Noel D. and Jun Atienza shared the remaining three games on 361 and 105.

The highest single game scratch score award went to Cesar Sacramed 220 and Salic Mudag 201 in the men’s division and Vivian Sacramed 187 and Hannah Reyes 163 in the ladies division.

SUCG came in third with total pinfalls of 2,020. Knockers 4 finished fourth place on 2,015 while OFBC and Knockers 1 carded 2,005 and 1,978 to be in fifth and sixth positions respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were Triskelion Bowlers (Tribo) seventh 1,971, Knockers 2 eighth 1,936, Saudi German Hospital ninth 1,933 and Knockers 3 10th 1,924.

The tournament sponsors are Fawri-MoneyGram, OSN, SMDC, Indomie, Giordano and Jollibee.

Event Planner/Tournament organizer Maki de Guzman heads the Organizing Committee. With de Guzman in the committee are

finance ofice, Joey Villanueva; admin & technical teams: Cherry Reyes, Wilson Porlaje, Sammy Silvestre, Edgar Zantua, Harold Amper and Jun Abris of Triple J Kitchenette.

