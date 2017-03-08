  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 59 sec ago

You are here

Sports

Pacquiao-Khan fight off — report

AGENCE FRANCCE PRESSE |
LOS ANGELES: A potentially money-spinning bout between Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Britain’s Amir Khan has collapsed, The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.
Pacquiao’s long-time promoter Bob Arum told the newspaper that the proposed $38 million fight staged by the UAE in April had proven to be “pie in the sky.”
“When they contacted me, I told them it was pie in the sky, that this is crazy, it’s not going to happen,” Arum said.
“Manny wanted to roll the dice. He rolled the dice and it came up snake eyes. If something is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”
Arum still held out the possibility of a fight between Pacquiao and Khan later this year, for “realistic numbers,” stating that the suggested purse for the UAE fight had never been likely.
In the meantime, welterweight champion Pacquiao was likely to revert to an original plan to fight Australia’s Jeff Horn at a venue to be determined, the Times reported.
Both Pacquiao and Khan had announced their fight within minutes of each other on Twitter last month.
“My team and I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd,“” Khan tweeted on Feb. 26. Khan, 30, has not fought since being knocked out by Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez last May.
Pacquiao, 38, announced a brief retirement last year but made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.
Pacquiao had said he was retiring to focus on his new role as Philippine senator, after winning elections last year on the back of his sporting fame.
LOS ANGELES: A potentially money-spinning bout between Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Britain’s Amir Khan has collapsed, The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.
Pacquiao’s long-time promoter Bob Arum told the newspaper that the proposed $38 million fight staged by the UAE in April had proven to be “pie in the sky.”
“When they contacted me, I told them it was pie in the sky, that this is crazy, it’s not going to happen,” Arum said.
“Manny wanted to roll the dice. He rolled the dice and it came up snake eyes. If something is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”
Arum still held out the possibility of a fight between Pacquiao and Khan later this year, for “realistic numbers,” stating that the suggested purse for the UAE fight had never been likely.
In the meantime, welterweight champion Pacquiao was likely to revert to an original plan to fight Australia’s Jeff Horn at a venue to be determined, the Times reported.
Both Pacquiao and Khan had announced their fight within minutes of each other on Twitter last month.
“My team and I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd,“” Khan tweeted on Feb. 26. Khan, 30, has not fought since being knocked out by Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez last May.
Pacquiao, 38, announced a brief retirement last year but made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.
Pacquiao had said he was retiring to focus on his new role as Philippine senator, after winning elections last year on the back of his sporting fame.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Real Madrid downs Napoli 3-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals

NAPLES, Italy: Two quick-fire goals saw Real Madrid survive an early scare to win 3-1 at Napoli on...

Mourinho slams Rostov pitch for Europa League tie

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Coach Jose Mourinho slammed the state of the Rostov pitch on Wednesday ahead...

Real Madrid downs Napoli 3-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Mourinho slams Rostov pitch for Europa League tie
Alaphilippe seizes Paris-Nice lead after big win
Tai toils in All-England opener
Pacquiao-Khan fight off — report
NWorld rules the 3rd All Star Bowling Tournament
Latest News
Russia deployed cruise missile in violation of treaty: US general
US envoy to UN says ‘we need to get Iran’ out of Syria
Israel moves to silence mosques
UK foreign secretary, Netanyahu spar on settlements
We will take out terrorists outside Iraq if they pose threat, warns premier
Haider Al-Abadi visit highlights continued US-Iraq partnership
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News