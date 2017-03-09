  • Search form

Middle-East

UK foreign secretary, Netanyahu spar on settlements

AFP |
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London on Tuesday. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparred over the issue of settlements on Wednesday as he visited for talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
In brief comments as he met Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Johnson touched on Israeli settlement building in Palestinian territory and stressed his government remained committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Israel has first and foremost an absolute right to live in security, and the people of Israel deserve to be safe from terrorism,” Johnson said, stressing Britain’s “rock-like” support of the country. But he later added: “Of course we must also try to remove obstacles to peace and progress such as the settlements, which you and I have discussed before.”
While the two men clearly seemed friendly, Netanyahu later said: “The reason we haven’t had peace here for a hundred years is not the settlements, but the persistent refusal to recognize a nation state for the Jewish people in any boundary.”
Johnson’s meeting with Netanyahu came after discussions in the West Bank town of Ramallah earlier in the day with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki.
He also stressed his government’s commitment to a two-state solution while speaking to reporters.
