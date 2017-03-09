  • Search form

Middle-East

Israel moves to silence mosques

ARAB NEWS |
The minaret of a mosque is seen in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Beit Safafa in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (REUTERS)
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Parliament gave preliminary approval Wednesday to two controversial measures that would limit adhan (call to prayers) from mosques, including one prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at all hours, after shouting matches between lawmakers.
The bills — the second of which would ban loudspeakers in urban areas between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. — will eventually have to be reconciled, with three more readings required before they can become law.
They were approved after a heated discussion that turned into shouting matches between ruling coalition members and Arab lawmakers, some of whom tore copies of the legislation and were ejected from the chamber.
The bills passed 55-48 and 55-47 in the Knesset, or Parliament.
Ahmed Tibi, an Arab member of the Knesset, told Arab News that the law is racist, stressing that it would never succeed in silencing the prayer call.
“I said Allahu Akbar from the Knesset’s podium,” He said. “They would never succeed in silencing us,” Tibi said hours after he tore down the bill and was stopped from continuing his speech.
He accused the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of personally backing the law, noting that people should be aware of all attempts that want to push the bill further.
