First-ever Pakistani Food Festival in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Pakistani Consulate launched the Pakistan Food Festival for the first time in Jeddah. It has been organized in Riyadh and the Western Province for some years. The consulate plans to organize the Biryani Fest and the Mango Fest in the coming months.

People from Saudi and other foreign countries attended the event along with their families in large number. The Pakistani Consul General welcomed the guests in his welcoming speech and said such events must be organized on regular basis as they aim to bring different communities come closer.