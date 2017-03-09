Secret ‘Star Wars’ screening reveals Luke Skywalker’s first words in new movie

DUBAI: Annual shareholder meetings do not usually make for entertaining news but Disney managed to set Twitter aflame Wednesday with a special screening of the first moments of upcoming Star Wars film, “The Last Jedi.”

The flick is set to be released in December and fans have been waiting to find out what Luke Skywalker’s first words after meeting Rey – the star character of the previous movie — will be.

For those who did not attend the annual meeting, Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller, who was present at the screening, was on hand to spill the beans.

“We just saw more ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, ‘Who are you?’ Then we see her deftly handle a lightsabre,” he tweeted.

He also said Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Finn (John Boyega) appeared in the shots.



Walt Disney Co.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Iger used the meeting to pay tribute to acting legend Fisher, who died in December.“Carrie Fisher has been an iconic part in this franchise from the very beginning,” he said. “We all miss her. She has great talent and wit. We’re proud that this movie coming up is part of her legacy.”