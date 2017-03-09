Team CC staves off elimination in SPTC team tennis tourney

JEDDAH: Team CC survived a test against Team HT in a three-cornered fight for the second and last slot for the championship match in the SPTC in-house tournament at the Abdulaziz University sports complex here.

Team CC plays next against Team SL, and the winner of this match will clash against Team LB, the waiting finalist for the tournament’s championship match.

Pol Fernandez and Gary Bautro of Team CC blunted their opponents’ charges in the doubles match after losing the opening game, and engaged themselves in the match to rack up a string of five winning games with 3 hold-serves and 2 break- serves, that saw them overtake the lead with a comfortable distance at 5-1. Fernandez and Bautro held tight after Team HT’s Jun Tomas and Ariel Domingo closed the gap at 5-6 and at 6-7, and the Team CC’s pair finished the game instead at 8-6.

Team HT’s Marlon Pagsanjan and Waymor Carmelotes dominated Fred Masangkay and Boy Isuga of Team CC in the 2nd set to bring their team HT back into contention and leveled the set scores to 1-1. The HT pair scored five successive game points right from the start of the set and before Team CC’s Fred Masangkay and Boy Isuga scored 1 game, and then the Team HT sustained their dominance in the 9th and 10th games to finish off the match at 8-2.



A whopping 8-1 victory for Team CC’s Mike Amerol and Rolly Bautista transpired in the third set that saw them totally turned around their match and brought Team HT’s Mark Banaag-Romeo Dilla spiraling from their 40-love win in the first game into a heartbreak lopsided loss at the hands of CC’s Mike Amerol and Rolly Bautista, who breezed through and had all the fun of hold-serves throughout, while Team HT’s Mark Banaag-Romeo Dilla lost serves 2 times each in the 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th games to surrender the 3rd doubles match.



Team CC’s Celso Abella and Rik Maulion made it happen again in the 4th set, producing 5 straight game points in cruising from 0-1 behind to sprint up to 5-1 lead, then stepped up their game for 6-1 lead. Their opponents, Roman Alcantara-Nasser Cayquep of Team HT, closed in after the 8th and 9th games for 3-6, and then advanced again in the 11th and 12th games for 5-7 deficits, but Team CC’s Abella and Maulion took control of the game and ended the match 8-5 for Team CC.



Against Team HT’s Fernan Fermin and Nilo Gamba in the 5th and last doubles, Allan Mabini and Vic Rebong of Team CC put pressure and pounced on their opponents’ defensive plays, taking over the match at will from 0-1 first game loss to a reversed 2-1 advantage, then stretched further the gap to 5-2 after winning the 5th, 6th, and 7th games. Team HT’s Fermin-Gamba came close to level the match from 6-7 in their own service games. But in the exciting 14th game, the Team CC’s pair denied the determination of the HT’s pair for a tie-breaker by breaking the serves of Fermin that went past deuce and ended at 8-6 for Team CC’s big 4-1 victory.

