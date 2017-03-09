Tetra Pak, Khalidia 40’s, JDC Veterans beat rivals

JEDDAH: Tetra Pak of Frederick Vasquez defeated KGT 71-67 here at the Titan Watch-JBL Invitational Basketball at Khalidia court here. Blazers were unstoppable on their offense. It was a ding-dong battle between the two teams but then Tetra Pak connected at the critical dying minutes of the game.

Collado top-scored with 25 points for Tetra Pak and was adjudged as the Titan Watch Best Payer of the game while Jay Liam had 23 points for KGT.

This tournament is principally sponsored by Titan Watch of Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group (Othman Al-Husssaini) with the co-sponsor Giordano Fashions (Ahmadullah), Red Line Diner (Francis Odinar Magat), Ric Printing and Arab News.



In the Weak B Division, Knights of coach Rey Madattu beat Saudia Catering 95-82. Knights played well in the final quarter as Saudia Catering lost steam. Garcia collected 19 points for Knights and was adjudged as the Giordano Best Player of the game while Nuevo top-scored with 29 points for Saudia Catering.



Clash of Friends of Noel Quito defeated R Printing 116-107. Clash of Friends offense was unstoppable in the fourth quarter. R Printing tried hard but lost its grip. Aquino and Gadiana scored 25 points apiece for Clash of Friends and was adjudged as the Titan Watch Best Players of the game while Soliveres scored 38 points for R Printing.



Khalidia 40’s of coach Ronnie Carino beat R Printing 84-75 in the 40 and above division. Cabachete collected 34 points. JDC Veterans of Shareef Castillo defeated Eagles 98-89. JDC Veterans went to the open man in the final quarter. Rayan Manlangit top-scored with 27 points for JDC Veterans and was adjudged as the JBL Best Player of the game while Teddy Jamahali Pasugnod had 25 points for Eagles.



In the JBL Teens, Junior Black defeated Midget Mix White 80-70 in a tune-up game for Riyadh Regional Games. Saleh scored 26 points. Blue beat Black 80-47 in the parents tune-up game. Coach Carbo had 16 points. White defeated Yellow 89-87. Del Rosario collected 20 points.



Violet beat Black 119-96 in the Mix Juniors Seniors Division, Violet completed their elimination round with a win. Densen Dolloso top score with 28 points.



While in the Mosquito Division (10 years old and below): Black defeated Yellow 24-19, Olivo top score with 15 points. Orange beat Red 25-20, CJ scored 13 points. Black defeated White 31-24, Dimaro chipped in 12 points.

